Jaitley-Mallya meet: Rahul demands FM Jaitley's resignation

Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over liquor baron Vijay Mallya's statement in which he claimed that he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India. Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded the resignation of FM Jaitley. "Even if he (Mallya) caught up with you in the corridor why did you not tell the CBI, ED that he's going to flee, catch him? This is clearly a collusion, there is definitely a deal. Finance Minister should clearly say what transpired and he should resign," said Gandhi.