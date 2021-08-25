Jaishankar speaks with Saudi MoS for Foreign Affairs, discusses multilateral issues

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and discussed regional and multilateral issues.

This comes after Saudi Arabia lifted the quarantine rule for Indians who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the Gulf country. Jaishankar welcomed the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions on travel.

"Good conversation with Saudi MoS for Foreign Affairs @AdelAljubeir. Discussed regional and multilateral issues. Welcomed relaxation of Covid restrictions on travel. Hope to see further progress," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy on Tuesday announced that the Indian nationals, who have been fully vaccinated in Saudi Arabia, will not need to quarantine in a third country.

"Embassy is pleased to inform that Saudi Authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country," the Indian embassy tweeted.

These talks come in the backdrop of the Taliban's ascent to power. Last week, the Taliban entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. As a result, many countries have started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the beleaguered nation due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan asylum seekers.

Since the Taliban's takeover and subsequent developments in the country, EAM Jaishankar is holding talking with leaders around the world. Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar spoke to British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed developments in Afghanistan. (ANI)