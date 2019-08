External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met Foreign Affairs Minister of Timor-Leste Dionisio Babo Soares in Bangkok. Meanwhile, he also met Vietnam Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in Bangkok. EAM Jaishankar also met Foreign Minister of Mongolia, D. Tsogtbaatar. Jaishankar is in the Thai capital to attend a series of meetings including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting.