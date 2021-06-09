Jaishankar meets Qatari NSA; thanks him for support in India's fight against COVID-19

EAM S Jaishankar meeting with Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. (Photo: Twitter handle)

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Qatari National Security Advisor (NSA) Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for middle east support and solidarity in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The External Minister, who embarked on his three-day visit to Kuwait today, thanked him for the support and solidarity in India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for the support and solidarity in India's fight against COVID," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar left on a three-day visit to Kuwait via Doha transit on Wednesday morning to further cement bilateral ties and thank the two countries for supporting India during the raging second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

It is his first trip to the country as the union minister, which will end on June 11.

An MEA release stated that the External Affairs Minister is taking this trip at the invitation of Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Kuwait.

During the visit, he will hold high-level meetings and also address the Indian community in Kuwait. He will also carry a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Kuwait.

"The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait. Traditionally warm and close bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait is characterized by strong people-to-people connect. There are around one million Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India," the MEA said.

In recent weeks, to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the Government of Kuwait has been at the forefront to ensure a sustained and reliable supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen to India by establishing an Air/Sea Bridge.

Earlier, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, State of Kuwait, visited India on March 17-18. Both countries had agreed to establish a Joint Commission at Foreign Ministers' level during the visit. (ANI)