Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Vice President of China, Wang Qishan in Beijing on August 12. EAM Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China. He will co-chair the second meeting of the India-China 'High-Level Mechanism' on cultural and people-to-people exchanges. This is EAM Jaishankar's first visit to China after taking over as External Affairs Minister of India.