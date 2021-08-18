Jaishankar discusses Afghan situation in bilateral meetings with UNSG, counterparts

Yoshita Singh
·2-min read

United Nations, Aug 18 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in his bilateral meetings here, including with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Jaishankar arrived in New York Monday as the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the second time in just over the 10 days that the powerful UN body met under India’s Presidency for the month of August to discuss the unravelling situation in the war-torn country.

Following his meeting with Guterres in the UN headquarters on Tuesday, the minister tweeted, “Good to meet UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the Security Council meeting yesterday.” He also met Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets and as “UNSC members, discussed our working together on maritime and cyber security and other global issues. Exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan. Look forward to her presence at the Council meeting tomorrow'.

Liimets described her meeting with Jaishankar as “important” and said in a tweet that they talked about the 'uncertain' situation in Afghanistan and India’s first UNSC Presidency.

“Good cooperation between Estonia and India, this year celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations,” she added.

Jaishankar will chair two high-level signature events this week under India’s current Security Council Presidency. As India assumed the Presidency of the 15-nation Council for the month of August, it had outlined maritime security, counter-terrorism and peacekeeping as the focus areas. The minister will chair an open debate Wednesday on technology and peacekeeping under the overarching theme of ‘Protecting the Protectors’.

He will lay a wreath at the Peacekeepers Memorial in a ceremony along with Guterres. India and the UN will exchange an MoU in support of partnership for technology in peacekeeping.

Jaishankar will also chair a high-level event on August 19 on counter-terrorism during which the Council will discuss the Secretary General’s six-monthly report on the threat posed by ISIL/Da'esh, under the agenda item ‘Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired the virtual high-level open debate on maritime security that was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Blinken.

Jaishankar said he also discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“We will continue to coordinate in the UN Security Council. Thank him for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris,” he said. PTI YAS SCY AKJ SCY

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Coriander futures rise on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday rose Rs 284 to Rs 7,422 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

  • Woman held for stealing from people in guise of begging

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A woman who used to steal from people under the garb of begging has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Monday.

  • MP: Night safari launched in Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary

    Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh forest department has started a night safari facility in the reserve area of Ralamandal Sanctuary in Indore in order to turn it into a major spot for wildlife tourism.

  • U'khand CM Dhami congratulates Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Pawandeep Rajan for winning the 12th season of music reality show Indian Idol.

  • Odisha records 868 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): Odisha on Monday recorded 868 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 10,187, as per the state government.

  • Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 11.6 to Rs 1,437 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

  • Emirates Airline Suspends Flights to Kabul

    Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

  • Rare orchid species found in U'khand

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) A rare variety of orchid has been discovered in Mandal area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district by the state forest department.

  • United Airlines Rerouting Some Flights to Avoid Afghanistan Airspace

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and other U.S. operators.

  • U.S. Troops Fire in Air to Scatter Afghan Civilians at Kabul Airport

    Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday

  • Man, woman attempt self-immolation outside Supreme Court in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A man and a woman allegedly attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court here on Monday by setting themselves on fire, police said.

  • Kulath Ki Dal | Wholesome and Toothsome Uttarakhand's Delicacy

    If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday's diet. Then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. The traditional food of Uttarakhand is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits help you curb all your health issues.

  • PM Modi to interact with contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games tomorrow

    New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian para-athlete contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday at 11 am via video conferencing, according to an official statement.

  • AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party will make a very important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the state's development.

  • Lineman electrocuted in UP village

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A 45-year-old lineman was electrocuted after he came in contact with a high tension wire in a village here Monday, police said.

  • 'Even Post-Independence Savarkar Remained Politically Untouchable In India': Dr Vikram Sampath

    On India's 75th Independence Day, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam discusses VD Savarkar's contested legacy with his biographer Dr Vikram Sampath. This detailed conversation touches upon fake news, Hindutva, Savarkar's attitudes towards caste, his relationship with Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, and his opinions on India's Muslims. Gautam and Sampath also discuss revisions in history and the issue of censorship in India.

  • 4 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

    Ramallah [Palestine], August 16 (ANI): At least four Palestinian suspects were killed in a gun battle with Israeli security forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin in the predawn hours of Monday morning, Time of Israel citing Palestinian media reported.

  • She The First | Karnam Malleswari: The Olympic Legend You Know, the Journey You Don't

    1970s. India. Women athletes were very rare and those who chose to pursue sports were ridiculed, rebuked, or rejected. But all that was about to change forever... A little girl born in a small village in Andhra Pradesh went on to quite literally 'lift' her nation onto a global pedestal. She was shunned by the local coach, demotivated by her near ones, and rejected by most... But from all the societal let downs, emerged a hero. This is Karnam Malleswari's story. She is the first Indian woman to w

  • India's July WPI inflation eases to 11.16% y/y - govt

    India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 11.16% in July from the previous month's 12.07%, helped by lower increases in the cost of fuel and food items, government data showed on Monday. Food prices rose 4.46% in July on the year compared to 6.66% in the previous month while prices of fuel items were up 26.02% year-on-year compared to 32.83% in June, the data showed. A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in July, since it stood at minus 0.25% in the corresponding month of 2020.

  • MP: Over 1,300 kg ganja worth Rs 1.5 cr seized; 2 held

    Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 1,376 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.5 crore from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and arrested two persons in this connection, an NCB official said on Monday.