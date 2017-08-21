Jaipur Pink Panthers is More Like Family And Not Like a Team, Says Owner Abhishek Bachchan

Jaipur Pink Panthers owner and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan praised his team’s performance and said that his side is more like a family and not like a team.

Jaipur registered their third win of the Pro Kabaddi League season 5 against UP Yodha. Speaking after the match, he said, “If you look at the match, the last all out on UP Yoddha was the turning moment. From the sidelines, I was shouting at Jasvir not to try the scorpion kick. But UP played fantastically as the game was neck-to-neck. They should not be upset by today’s loss.”

Pink Panthers edged past UP Yoddha 24-22 in Lucknow riding on Jasvir Singh’s late surge.

“If you see Jaipur Pink Panthers tradition, then we lose our first match. So, I tell them (players) that it is our ‘kaala teeka’. It is almost our tradition but I don’t know when we will break it. It is an important thing to know that it’s a sport and I tell all my teams, be it football or kabaddi, that winning or losing is a part of the game. Even if you lose, make sure you have given your best out on the mat”, Bachchan told Indian Express.

The Bollywood actor said that he likes travelling with the team as he feels that he can contribute in team’s success by supporting the players. Jaipur were playing their fifth game of this league and without captain Manjeet Chhillar. “Today we went to the mat with a depleted squad with Manjeet (Chhillar) not playing. Selvamani is also injured. And we have built our team on these two players. And it does affect the team. Moreover, Jasvir who has been with us from the beginning and the captain too and thus I always rely on him. And today he along with the youngsters stepped up and delivered,” he added.

The tournament will last for three long months and the Panthers owner feels injuries will remain a concern. “You all don’t know that two of our other players are playing injured too but they are still playing. If I ask Jasvir to play and even if he is injured, he will be ready to play for the team. And that’s what I want to see in a team. Whether they end up playing or not, whether we rest them or not but the emotion to go and play for the team is important. And I’m proud of my team that we have such players who are ready to play in spite of not being fully fit,” he added.

Jaipur will play U Mumba next in the Zone A match on Friday at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.