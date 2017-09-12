Jaipur Open to make PGTI debut

Jaipur, Sep 12 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and the Rajasthan State Sports Council here on Tuesday jointly launched the Jaipur Open which is scheduled to debut from September 13 to 16.

The tournament, carrying a prize money of Rs 30 lakh, will be played at the Rambagh Golf Club here. The Pro-Am event will be later played on September 17.

The tournament will feature top Indian golf professionals Rashid Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shamim Khan, Udayan Mane and Ashok Kumar, among others.

The international challenge will be led by the Sri Lankan trio of Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran.

Md Zamal Hossain Mollah from Bangladesh, South African Damian Naicker and Nepal's Toran Bikram Shahi will also be part of the international challenge.

