Jaipur: Asiatic lioness Tejika gives birth to three cubs

An Asiatic lioness has given birth to three cubs in Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological park. It's the first time in more than two and a half decades that a female of this endangered species has given birth in Jaipur.

Tejika and Siddhartha, her mate, were brought to Jaipur last year from Gujarat's Gir National Park.

Here's what Rajasthan Chief minister Vasundhara Raje had to say on Twitter:

'Happy to share--Asiatic Lioness Tejika gave birth to 3 cubs last night in Nahargarh Bio-Park. Praying for their well-being. #Conservation'

The first 72 hours are considered crucial for the cubs. They've been kept in an enclosure and officials are using CCTV to monitor their progress.