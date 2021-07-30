Jainey Bavishi Nominated to Key Position in US Dept of Commerce

Jainey Bavishi, an Indian American working in the New York City Mayor's office of Climate Resiliency has been nominated by President Biden to hold a key position in his administration.

She has been nominated to the post of Assistant Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere, Department of Commerce.

The announcement of Bavishi's nomination came in along with two other key nominations from the White House on 28 July.

With degrees in public policy, cultural anthropology and urban planning, Bavishi has taken up multiple roles related to climate and public leadership.

As the Director of the NYC Mayor's office of Climate Resiliency, a White House press release mentioned, she "leads a cross-disciplinary team that prepares the city for the impacts of climate change through science-based analysis, policy, program, and project development, and capacity building."

Before joining the NYC Mayor's Office, Bavishi served as the Associate Director for Climate Preparedness in the White House council on Environmental Quality for two years. She worked on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for three years in the Obama administration.

"She was the Founding Director of the Equity and Inclusion Campaign, a coalition of community-based leaders in the Gulf Coast region that focused on recovery from Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav and Ike, at the Louisiana Disaster Recovery Foundation," the release added.

On 29 July, Bavishi took to Twitter to express her acknowledgement for the nomination. "Honored to be nominated by @POTUS to return to @NOAA to protect our oceans and coasts. Eager to speak with the Senate Commerce Committee about these important topics," she wrote.

