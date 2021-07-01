JAIN Online lists out the 10 Key Benefits of Online Degree Programs for Working Professionals

BANGALORE, India, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Learning is an ideal option to gear every learner's career goals from their comfort zones without putting the future on hold. With Online learning growing as a popular choice since the past decade, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is running an extra mile to introduce online degrees to make education accessible to all. Fusing competent academic experts and digital innovators, Jain Online seeks to make individuals gain global insights to challenge real-world problems and develop global network to achieve long-term career goals.

There is no end to discovering untapped potential and gaining knowledge in the professional world for these act as the fuel that ignites one's career, perhaps that is why it is said that to be a good worker one needs to first become a good student. Gone are the days when an individual would follow the age-old norm of first going to school, followed by college, and then acquiring a job that would put an end to the individual's student life; the smart modern-day professionals never stop being a student.

As new technologies continue to foray into the ever-evolving job market, working professionals are expected to remain updated with the latest skills. Also, the affordability of the internet over the last few years has given birth and popularity to the non-traditional method of acquiring education through online degree programs. The online degree programs are crafted to suit the requirements of working professionals who want to enhance skills through time and cost-effective programs.

To list some top benefits are: 1. Work-life and Education Continue Simultaneously: Earlier working professionals would quit their jobs or compromise on quality and quantity of work to acquire a full-time degree, but with the emergence of online degree programs things have changed completely. Now individuals need not have a gap on their resumes to acquire higher education and skill enhancement.

2. Increasing Popularity and Value among Employers: Pursuing an online degree course enhances one's value to one's employer, as it proves over time that taking such classes enhances an individual's performance and productivity. A degree earned online commands an equal amount of respect from the employers like the one earned through traditional methods. The popularity and reliability of such programs have increased so much that nowadays employers not only encourage individuals to pursue them but also finance their education.

3. Real-world Application of Knowledge Acquired: As the course progresses through an online program, aspirants learn new things and best practices that can be applied immediately in their current jobs.

4. The Flexibility of Choice: With traditional classes, one needs to work around the schedule decided by the educational institution. Online degree programs make it so much easier to incorporate things into one's schedule. These programs provide freedom to juggle between work life and studies as there's no fixed schedule that needs to be followed. It is dependent on the one pursuing the program as to how time will be delegated towards various commitments.

5. Location: Normally the choice of program is significantly narrowed by location, but with the emergence of online degree programs location no longer serves as a barrier. Such programs allow an individual to pursue any course of their choice from anywhere across the globe; all they need is a computer and a stable internet connection.

6. Cost-effective: One of the best advantages of online programs is their cost-effectiveness and affordability. Since online degree programs require one to pay merely a tuition fee, and exempt from paying for maintenance, hostel room, activity fees, textbooks, and other random expenses, it saves aspirants a great deal of money. Such programs have made education affordable, and thus more accessible.

7. Networking: Online degree programs offer students the chance to network with peers across the globe. This provides collaboration opportunities with other individuals resulting in a diverse network, endless possibilities, global perspective, and a strong resume.

8. Self-discipline: To complete an online degree program one requires self-discipline as there is no superior authority to spoon-feed an individual what needs to be done when. This helps an individual to develop the quality of self-enhancement which is not only considered a good personality trait but also translates to the other areas of one's life; especially work life which makes an individual a valuable asset at a workplace.

9. A Wide Range of Options: Online degree programs offer a wide range of courses to choose from to individuals without them having to leave the comfort of their houses. With ever-evolving technology and affordable internet, national and international borders have merged virtually offering an individual the opportunity to choose a course from the plethora of online degree programs.

10. Stepping up the Ladder: Sometimes a degree or a certification is required by a working professional to score a raise and some companies restrict managerial positions to employees possessing a certain degree. In both scenarios, such programs come to the rescue of working professionals to avoid stagnancy in their careers.

'The future of online degree programs is promising and provides access to education to a large section of the population than the world has ever witnessed before, especially for a growing economy like India where a significantly large part of the population resides in rural areas having limited colleges and universities to pursue higher education,' says Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) & Spokesperson, JAIN Online.

About JAIN Online: JAIN Online, a part of the JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), is one of the leading online education providers in India. With skilled academic experts and digital innovators, JAIN Online offers learners the flexibility of studying from anywhere and at any time. The list of global and extensive programs offered through the platform is aimed at empowering individuals to acquire new skills and be industry-relevant. JAIN Online is steadfast in its pursuit to offer diverse ways of learning that will help learners to advance their careers and life.

