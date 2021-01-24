'Jai Shree Ram'faceoff rages in Bengal; BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's hypocrisy | Top Headlines

Top Headlines of the Hour:

1) A major faceoff over Jai Shree Ram’ chants has broken out in the State of West Bengal after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got provoked by them and refused to address her speech.

2) Days after rape horror from Malapurram came to light, there has been no comment made by Congress’ Rahul Gandhi. BJP questions ‘Why no Hathras like march in Kerala?’

3) The Delhi Police has granted permission to the agitating farmers to carry out the tractor parade in National Capital, however, certain modifications will be imposed in their planned route.

4) India and China will be holding the ninth round of Corps Commander-level military talks today to address the on-going military standoff in Eastern Ladakh.’

