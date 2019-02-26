Jai Hind: B-Town salutes IAF for strikes across LoC

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) The Indian film fraternity lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike on Pakistan terror camps on Tuesday morning with full fervour, saluting the bravery of the real-life heroes who carried out the mission.

Days after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14, India on early Tuesday struck the Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp at Balakote in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, killing a large number of terrorists and their trainers.

A slew of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share slogans and sentiments of pride.

Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor and Yami Gautam tweeted: "Jai hind".

Here's what other celebrities wrote:

Lata Mangeshkar: Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki sena (soldiers).

Rajinikanth: Bravo India

Kamal Haasan: Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour.

Akshay Kumar: Proud of our Indian Air Force fighters for destroying terror camps! Quiet no more! India Strikes Back.

Anupam Kher: Today will be a good day to start saluting Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

Raveena Tandon: What an explosive morning! As India celebrates! I salute the 12 bravehearts for meting out justice for our Pulwama boys! Our neighbours often complain of being victims of terrorism themselves. They need to thank us.

Ajay Devgn: Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute Indian Air Force.

Preity Zinta: Killing a terrorist today saves many many innocent lives tomorrow. I salute the Indian Air force for making this possible by destroying the terror camps across the border.

Tamannaah Bhatia: Super proud of the Indian Air Force! I salute this act of bravery!

Rahul Dholakia: You are fighting to protect and save us by destroying and finishing terror camps - Thank You IAF. Jai Hind.

Rannvijay Singha: Experts say this attack by IAF to destroy the terror camps across the POK are of high degree of precision and very strategically planned and were successfully executed. Indian Air Force.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Salute to the daredevil IAF pilots who braved to strike in the heart of our enemy. It's time for all Indians to stand united as one.

Aftab Shivdasani: So proud of the Indian Air Force for the precise and befitting reply to reach the perpetrators a lesson. This is a new age India. Jai Hind.

Jackky Bhagnani: A great sight and a great thought. Here stands the National War Memorial to pay a tribute to all the brave hearts. Jai Hind!

Parvin Dabas: Jai Hind... fully support the direct annihilation of terrorist camps, you can run but you can't hide.

