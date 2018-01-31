Jahnu Barua's 'Unread Pages' gets US producers

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Jahnu Barua's directorial "Unread Pages" will be co-produced by American producers, Ivanhoe Pictures. The film will be the National award-winning director's second international project.

Barua, who is also the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India, has won accolades for his projects like "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara", "Baandhon", "Mumbai Cutting", "Ajeyo" and " Xagoroloi Bohu Door".

Barua adapted "Unread Pages," from his own original story, reports variety.com.

The film follows the story of a happy family that is torn apart due to some unfortunate circumstances. Following those traumatising events, and having been estranged from his land and culture, the protagonist returns to Assam to redeem himself.

Production, in India and the US, is expected to start in the second half of the year.

"The story spans almost three generations of a family, and the third generation, the main protagonist, is settled in the US, married to an American wife. Hence, the present-day life of the protagonist is depicted in a North America city," said Shahnaab Alam, co-producer of the film.

"The budget will be commensurate with the creative and production requirements of the film, as per the standards of independent Indian films with very good production values," Alam added.

Ivanhoe Pictures is also producing an untitled eight-episode long India-set TV series, taking a compassionate look at policing in a developing country.

The show is in production in Delhi under the direction of Indo-Canadian Richie Mehta.

"Unread Pages" will be the first film to be made under the recently announced Assam Film Tourism Policy, which came into effect from January 1, 2018. The policy is geared to attract film projects and production units to Assam, with long term benefits accruing to the state's tourism sector.

--IANS

ks/dc/bg