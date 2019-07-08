Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad gets the gift of silver chariot from Muslims

Setting a unique example of communal harmony, people of Muslim community in Jamalpur locality of Ahmedabad city in Gujarat gifted a silver chariot to the priest of a historic Jagannath temple ahead of the 142nd Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. Local Muslim residents have been carrying forward this tradition of gifting this silver chariot for the last 20 years on this occasion to this 450 years old temple that is known for its one of the most important and largest annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in the country. It is believed that the annual nine day Rath Yatra or chariot festival, for which scores of devotees converge at Jagannath temple every year, is observed to unite people and promote peace and harmony among all. Praising this profound act of their Muslim brethren, priest of the temple thanked them for their efforts to encourage harmony and said that this bond of love and brotherhood will keep on fostering among generations. With such endeavors to uphold peace and tranquility by giving great respect to each other's beliefs, play an important role in espousing communal harmony among various communities and display the true picture of India's unity in diversity.