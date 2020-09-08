Jagan Reddy Sticks To Welfare Agenda For Crisis-Hit Andhra. Where's The Money? Asks Opposition

On March 22 this year, a visibly exasperated Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, held a media conference announcing a statewide lockdown in his state.

“It is not in my hands,” Jagan said, explaining that Andhra Pradesh too would impose a lockdown, like most states in the country. “We too have to suspend public transport, close schools, colleges and universities.”he said.

At the time, AP had only sixCOVID-19 cases, a number that would grow exponentially as the summer dragged on.

A month later, on April 27, Jagan appeared on television once more. AP’s Covid cases had risen to 1,177 with 31 deaths, but the Chief Minister appeared far more confident.

“We have to live with Corona,” Jagan said, but made clear that his government would continue to pursue his 2019 campaign agenda that won him and his YSR-Congress party a thumping majority over the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by veteran politician Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has presented India’s state governments with a multi-pronged crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ill-conceived and poorly executed national lockdown shrank India’s economy by nearly 24% last quarter, even as the pandemic rages on unchecked. On Sunday, India recorded more than 90,000 new cases in a single day – the highest numbers in the world. India now has the second largest number of Covid-19 cases in the world after the United States.

The economic contraction and the health crises have affected everything from schools and education to courts to jobs and recruitment to state finances, presenting Chief Ministers such as Jagan Reddy with an unprecedented administrative challenge.

The challenge for Jagan is particularly acute, given that he has never held a role in government before. Jagan has come to office at a time when AP is still coming to terms with the creation of the new state of Telangana in 2014.

View photos Indian migrants from Andhra Pradesh state, who were stopped while attempting to return to their native villages on foot, are moved on trucks to a government facility during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) More

Those close to Jagan say the first-time Chief Minister is determined to...

