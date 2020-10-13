Jagan’s Letter On Justice Ramana Questions Pliability Of A Sitting Judge, SC Should Take Note: Ex-AG

On October 10, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office released an explosive letter written by him to Chief Justice of India S. A Bobde. The letter, dated October 6, accused Supreme Court’s sitting judge, N. V Ramana of “influencing the sittings of the (AP) High Court including the roster of a few honourable judges” and cited “instances of how matters important to Telugu Desam Party (opposition in AP) have been allocated to a few honourable judges…”. The letter complete with annexures, has also accused the state judiciary and five of its judges of “bias…towards Telugu Desam Party and its interests, in the nature of orders passed staying investigation, staying enquiry and the rest…”.

The CM, as the head of the state, has requested the Supreme Court to look into the “subject matter” and “consider initiating such steps…considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary’s neutrality is maintained”.

Justice N.V. Ramana is first in line for the CJI’s post and is expected to assume office in April 2021.

Hathras: Lawyers, Activists Explain How Blame Is Shifted To Victim’s Family In Caste Crimes

The strongly worded letter, which also accused two of Justice Ramana’s daughters of being “beneficiaries of various questionable transactions” (according to the primary report of a cabinet subcommittee probe), has come at what seems to be an opportune moment for the first-time CM and his YSR Congress Party government, which came to power in AP in 2019. Over the past week, the CM has been in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, amid speculations that his party could join the National Democratic Alliance.

On Monday evening, the Andhra Pradesh high court ordered a CBI enquiry into alleged “derogatory comments” made by YSRCP leaders on social media against the judiciary.

“The current allegations are against Justice N.V. Ramana who is in line to be the...

Continue reading on HuffPost