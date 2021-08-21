Jagan Kumar holds off Rajiv Sethu's challenge to win Pro-Stock 165 cc race Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI): Defending champion Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing stormed to a win in the first race of the premium Pro-Stock 165 cc open race in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 at MMRT at nearby Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

Earlier, Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports), an English Literature student from Guru Nanak College here, won the Novice (Stock 165cc) race after starting from fifth on the grid. The 31-year old Jagan, winner of nine National titles, set a hot pace after starting from pole position, destroying a classy field to finish well ahead of arch-rival and fellow-international Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) who, in turn, held off TVS Racing's Deepak Ravikumar after a cat-and-mouse battle through the six-lapper.

In contrast, the pole-sitter in the Novice race run earlier in the day, Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing), crashed in the last lap when in lead which allowed Alwin Sundar to get a jump and post his maiden win at the National level. Another notable winner on the day was 16-year old Kavin Quintal from Chennai in the high-end NSF 250R class of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup. He had to ward off defending champion 14-year old Sartak Chavan (Pune) who crashed in the fourth lap when hotly challenging for the lead. Quintal finished ahead of Varoon Sadasivam and Geoffrey Reviven Emmanuel, both also from Chennai.

Results (Provisional – all 6 laps unless mentioned): National Championship – Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-1): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (11mins, 50.845secs); 2. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (11:55.312); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (11:57.519). Novice (Stock, 165cc, Race-1): 1. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) (13:09.026); 2. Anfal A (Rockstar Racing) (13:09.157); 3. Teja TVR Namburu (Gusto Racing) (13:09.335).

One-Make Championships: Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250 Open (Race-1): 1. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (11:04.310); 2. Varoon Sadasivam (Chennai) (11:15.762); 3. Geoffrey Reviven Emmanuel (Chennai) (11:16.398).Honda CBR 150 (Race-1): 1. Rakshith S Dave (Chennai) (13:12.373); 2. Prakash Kamath (Bokaro Steel City) (13:17.189); 3. Theopaul Leander (Chennai) (13:21.759).

Honda Hornet 2.0 (Race-1): 1. Kevin Kannan (Chennai) (13:28.543); 2. Veera Ashwin Lal (Madurai) (13:49.116); 3. Sudheer Sudhakar (New Delhi) (13:52.208). TVS Apache RR 310 Open (Race-1): 1. Amarnath Menon (Kerala) (12:18.421); 2. Yashas RL (Bengaluru) (12:19.175); 3. Jagadeesh N (Bengaluru) (12:19.737) TVS Girls (RTR 200, 5 laps): 1. Rakshita Srihari Dave (Chennai) (11:21.305); 2. Adlin Seles (Chennai) (11:25.725); 3. Nishita Palani (Chennai) (11:32.585). PTI SS APR APR APR