Jagadish Shettar leads a high-level delegation to Dholera SIR

GANDHINAGAR, India, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shri Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large Industries, Government of Karnataka, and prominent delegates from the Government of Karnataka, on their visit to Dholera, said that Industrial smart cities like Dholera allow the creation of intelligent and integrated cities that provide a foundation for collaborative and sustainable manufacturing hub.

Senior Officials at Dholera and the Government of Karnataka delegation discussed ways and means to enhance economic and investment cooperation, consequently opening new vistas for infrastructure and business in the country.

Speaking about his visit to Dholera, Shri Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large Industries, Government of Karnataka, said, 'The Special Investment Region of Dholera envisages to be a world-class smart city with efficient infrastructure opportunities for setting up manufacturing units. I am confident Dholera will increase the industrial output and create a robust business case and investment model while addressing the issue of sustainability, efficiencies, and technology of the country.' The minister further emphasized the importance of intelligent industrial cities critical to the country's economic growth and employment generation.

Smt. Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Indutrial Development & Director of Commerce and Industries, on Gujarat's infrastructure model, said, 'Dholera harnesses the potential of innovative technologies that integrate infrastructure and sustainable-related concepts, which allow effectively, improved, higher-quality public services and greater infrastructure robustness. With good infrastructure and sound economic fundamentals, the state has potential for investments in manufacturing and heavy industries.' Gujarat, a globally preferred place to live in and do business through accelerated, balanced, inclusive, and sustainable growth, is driven by robust social, industrial, and physical infrastructure. Gujarat's infrastructure and economic development have been the top priority for the government as there has been a breakthrough in critical infrastructures like railways, roads, power, and port. Better infrastructure, transport, and logistics services facilitate manufacturing firms to set their base in Gujarat.

Shri Hareet Shukla, IAS, Managing Director, Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL), said, 'We had a formal exchange of views and ideas focused on industrial development to improve the lives of the citizens by being open, connected, sustainable and innovative. This unique interaction will assist us in utilizing and integrating multiple information and communication technology solutions securely to develop and manage Dholera's key areas.' Dholera will be the largest node on the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor, having its state-of-the-art utility & logistic and social infrastructure, including education, healthcare, public amenities, and much more, facilitating industrial manufacturing development in the western dedicated freight corridor is benchmarked as a role model for the upcoming future cities which are being built across various industrial corridors in India.

Besides Shri Jagadish Shettar, the delegates included Smt. Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce; Dr. Shivshankar, IAS, CEO, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB); Shri. Dhavaleshwar PS to Hon'ble Minister for Large Industries; Shri. B. K Pavitra, CDO, KIADB; Shri. Revannagowda, Managing Director, Karnataka Udyog Mitra; Shri. B.K Shivakumar; Chief Operating Officer, Invest Karnataka Forum; Shri. Madhu V. S, Deputy Director, Karnataka Udyog Mitra; and Smt. Manjula M.V, Deputy Director, Karnataka Udyog Mitra and other senior delegates.

About Dholera The Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) is a major Greenfield Industrial Hub planned and located approximately 100km south of Ahmedabad and 130km from the State Capital Gandhinagar. The project as envisaged will be the first initiative from National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) to create a linear zone of industrial clusters and nodes to be developed in the influence area of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). Dholera which is approximately 100 kms southwest of Ahmedabad offers unencumbered land parcels of upto 150 Hectares and the land allotment can be made in record 17-20 days by Dholera Industrial City Development Limited.

DSIR has been planned over an extensive area of land measuring approximately 920sqkm and encompassing 22 villages of Dholera Taluka in the Ahmedabad District. This will be by far the largest of investment nodes planned along the influence of DFC in the DMIC region. This node is strategically located between the industrial cities of Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Bhavnagar urban agglomerations. The nearest international airport is at Ahmedabad and Government of Gujarat through the Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL) has plans to develop another international airport in the north-east of the proposed investment region. NICDC Limited with support of DSIRDA, plan to create an economically and socially balanced new-age City with world-class infrastructure and highest quality-of-life standards and sustainability in the urban form. This new age city aims to have a sustainable urban transportation system within and mobile/ efficient regional connectivity with neighboring cities and the rest of the country.

