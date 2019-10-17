Jaffna airport welcomes its first international flight with traditional water salute

An Alliance Air flight from Chennai was given the traditional water salute as it touched down the brand-new Jaffna International Airport in Sri Lanka, to celebrate the landing of the first international flight. For Alliance Air, a unit of state-run Indian airlines the run to Jaffna was its maiden international flight. The Alliance Air flight had Air India Chairman-and-Managing Director Ashwani Lohani and top officials of the state-owned airline and journalists on board.