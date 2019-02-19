Jadhav's activities manifestation of Indian policy, says Pakistan

The Hague, Feb 19 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday hit back at India in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) when it accused Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav of indulging in terror and subversive activities on its soil which were an "actual manifestation of Indian policy".

"Since 1947, India has pursued a policy of destroying Pakistan. This has taken several forms and manifestations over the past few years," said Attorney General of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan, a day after India's counsel Harish Salve lashed out at Pakistan saying that there was no due process in the trial of Jadhav and that he should be released immediately.

Jadhav's detention since 2016 for espionage was "unlawful", the former Solicitor General of India had asserted during his three-hour-long presentation.

Khan said Jadhav was named in an FIR for his activities prior to his judicial confession.

Jadhav "carried out bombings, targeted operations, kidnapping and unlawful activities to create anarchy in Pakistan" and targeted the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor, he alleged.

In his arguments, Khan cited a speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say that he has been on record to have suggested using water as a weapon against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was a "major victim of terrorism" and has suffered more than 74,000 casualties caused "mainly by the interference by our neighbour, India".

"Pakistan wishes peace and peaceful neighbourhood but that does not deter us to protect our motherland, by ensuring that such guilty face the law," Khan said.

He also underlined that granting access to Jadhav's family on humanitarian grounds was an unparalleled gesture as no person involved in espionage and terrorism has been granted this facility in the past.

Khan also raked up India's role in the creation of Bangladesh by dividing Pakistan through military action and "funding and training" anti-Pakistan militia.

--IANS

