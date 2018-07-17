Jadhav case: Pakistan submits rejoinder in ICJ

The Hague, July 17 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday submitted its second counter-memorial in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the conviction of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Pakistan's 400-page reply, a rejoinder to India's last reply of April 17, was submitted by Foreign Office Director India Fareha Bugti, Geo News reported citing sources.

It was prepared by a team of experts led by the country's Attorney General, the report said.

Pakistan, in its rejoinder, gave detailed answers to India's submissions to the international court.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017, following which India moved the ICJ in May that year.

India has said that Jadhav is innocent and has maintained that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had gone for handling his businesses after superannuation from the Indian Navy.

A 10-member ICJ bench on May 18, 2017 restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the case was adjudicated on.

In its written pleadings, India in September 2017 accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by not giving consular access to Jadhav. It had also contended that Jadhav's trial should have been conducted by a civilian court.

The Indian stance was dismissed by Pakistan in its counter-pleading, submitted on December 13, 2017.

In its counter-memorial, Pakistan had stated that Jadhav was not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

Later, in a public relations exercise, Pakistan on Christmas arranged a meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife for about 40 minutes - through a glass panel - but did not allow a private discussion between them.

Following the meeting, Islamabad "categorically" denied it was a "consular access" even as Indian Deputy High Commissioner was present during the meeting. Jadhav's mother and wife faced harassment and ill-treatment during the entire episode.

Pakistan defended its actions by saying that it had been "open and transparent" throughout the meeting which necessitated a "comprehensive security check" of the visiting kin.

India submitted its second memorial in the ICJ in April this year.

Jadhav was allegedly apprehended on March 3, 2016, after he illegally crossed into Pakistan via the Iran border, according to Pakistani officials.

--IANS

soni/mr