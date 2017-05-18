Will take Jadhav case to 'logical end': Pakistan

Islamabad, May 18 (IANS) Pakistan on Monday said it was determined to take to its "logical end" the case of alleged Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav whose death sentencing was put on hold by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Indicating that it would abide by the world court's order on "provisional measures", staying the execution of Jadhav, Pakistan Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali's office said the interim order had "no bearing, whatsoever, on the final decision" of the ICJ.

"The ICJ has stated that by way of provisional measures, the status quo be maintained in the case of Jadhav. The court has clearly underscored that the provisional measures are without prejudice to the final determination of the merits and jurisdiction of the case," the statement said.

It said the provisional measures were "a procedural process" that would "enable the court to have full consideration at a later hearing".

"(The) decision has not changed the status of Jadhav's case in any manner. We are confident that India would not be able to hide the subversive activities it is trying to carry out through its agents like Jadhav...India has no substance in the case," the statement said.

India on May 8 sought the international court's intervention to annul the death sentence given by a Pakistan military court to Jadhav who Islamabad says was arrested in Balochistan on charges of spying, sabotage and terrorism.

New Delhi maintains that Jadhav was abducted from Iran and taken to Balochistan. The army court had sentenced him to death on a "confessional" statement he had made in military custody.

Pakistan has been accused of violating the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to Jadhav and pronouncing him guilty of espionage in a "farcical trial".

