Jadeja wishes Indian blind cricket team for fifth ODI World Cup

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja on Thursday hoped that the Indian blind cricket team returns with the silverware as the Ajay Kumar Reddy-led side ventures out to play in the fifth ODI World Cup, starting from January 8 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Jadeja, who was in the city to bid adieu to the Indian blind cricket squad, said the team has all the potential to lift the trophy in the final, which will be held on January 19 in Lahore or January 21 in Sharjah (if the Indian team reaches the final).

The schedule has been made, keeping in mind the Indian government's opposition to play in Pakistan due to the ongoing political tensions between the arch rivals.

Reddy, however, felt that as players they are open to playing in any country besides hoping that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally recognises their governing body -- Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

"As players we don't mind playing anywhere. The board is there to take care of our safety and security. As players our main focus is on the World Cup and winning it handsomely," Reddy told IANS here.

Jadeja echoed similar sentiments, saying the players can only play wherever their board wants them to play.

Recalling his feud with the BCCI, Jadeja, however, said that he felt sad with the functioning of the current set up in the national cricket board.

"I have had my own battles with the BCCI but feel sad that during the last couple of years we don't know who is BCCI. Anything that goes wrong, we go back to all the old people who were part of this organisation and anything good probably goes to somebody who has just come a few days/months ago.

"It's an organisation that's been around for a very long time, where mostly good things have been done and that's the reason where we have our cricket today. It's unfortunate that they have become the punching bags in the last few years," he said.

He further said: "It is nobody's personal fiefdom than the players who play. If they were so wrong, the game should have been at the bottom in this country.

"I still think they have many good things and other federations should be learning from them. I don't think there is a better sporting body in the country than BCCI.

"Yes, there is a lot of things that needs to change, many things they could have done better. That doesn't mean they are the worst in the country," he added.

--IANS

tri/dg