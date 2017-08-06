Jadeja valuable for team, says skipper Kohli

Colombo, Aug 6 (IANS) Indian captain Virat Kohli praised all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his five-wicket haul in the team's innings and 53 runs' victory over Sri Lanka in the second cricket Test here on Sunday.

The Saurashtra cricketer bagged figures of 5/152 in the Sri Lankan second innings, also helping India get rid of Dimuth Karunaratne, who played a brilliant knock of 141 for the hosts.

"Guys who have both abilities are very rare to find. That's where we think they're very precious, specially in the longer format because they provide you with great balance," Kohli told reporters.

"He (Jadeja) can give you a very quick 60-70 anywhere at any stage and it can really turn the game... He's always in the game. I would say he's a very valuable cricketer for us," Kolhi added.

The skipper also said that it was important for the side to enjoy the tough situations after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over the hosts and clinching the three-Test series.

"Today we said even if we don't get wickets early on, we are going to enjoy these tough times as well, because they really improve you as a side," the Delhi batsman said.

"Success will come your way but you need patience. Very happy that we went through the difficult phases as well and you never get complacent as a side then," said Kohli, who became the only Indian captain to win two Test series in Sri Lanka.

