Jadeja smashes six sixes in an over in SCA district T20 tournament

Rajkot, Dec 15 (IANS) India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed six sixes in an over while playing for Jamnagar against Amreli on the inaugural day of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) inter-district T20 tournament here on Friday.

Jadeja (154) helped Jamnagar register a 121 runs victory over Amreli through his blistering 69-ball innings at the Saurashtra Cricket Association 'B' ground here.

The 29-year-old, who was run out in the 19th over, smashed 15 boundaries and 10 sixes in his knock. He also helped Jamnagar post a mammoth total of 239/6 batting first.

The victory earned Jamnagar four points. The tournament features sixteen teams divided into four groups.

Jamnagar are slated to play their next game against Botad on Saturday.

