Jadeja to replace injured Axar Patel for first 3 ODIs vs Australia

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Saturday drafted into the Indian team replacing injured Axar Patel for the first three One-day Internationals (ODI) against Australia, starting here on Sunday.

According to a BCCI statement, left-arm spinner Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session on the eve of the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday named Ravindra Jadeja as replacement for Axar Patel in the team for the first three ODIs in the five-match series against Australia," the statement read.

"Axar has been advised rest and the BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery," the statement added.

Earlier, Jadeja along with his spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin was given an extended rest following the conclusion of the Test series against Sri Lanka last month.

Team: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

--IANS

