Jadeja, Ashwin rested for first-three ODIs against Australia

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday rested star spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin on the basis of rotation policy and recalled pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami to the 16-man squad for the first-three One-Day International (ODI) against Australia scheduled from September 17.

Commenting on the squad selection, M.S.K. Prasad, Chairman, All-India Senior Selection Committee, said: "The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the board and accordingly R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested."

"The team's performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well, are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours."

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami on rotation basis missed recent India tour of Sri Lanka tour.

India will host Australia in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore for the first three ODIs in the series scheduled from September 17 to 24.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

