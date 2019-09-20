Jadavpur University violence: SFI protests in solidarity with university

Minister of State (MoS) of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo was heckled, slapped and detained for hours by protesting students at Kolkata's Jadavpur University on September 19. He had gone to the university to address a seminar which was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The Students Federation of India (SFI) protested in solidarity with Jadavpur University on September 20. He met with resistance by protesting students of left outfit who showed him black flags and indulged in sloganeering. The situation escalated to such an extent that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had to come to Babul Supriyo's rescue but even his car was not allowed to leave the university campus.