Jacques Rudolph, former South African batsman, to retire this year

Jacques Rudolph, who played international cricket for South Africa with modest distinction, has announced his retirement. He is currently playing domestic cricket in England and will quit all forms of cricket at the end of the season later this year. The left-handed batsman appeared in 48 Test matches and 45 ODIs for the Saffers, averaging in the mid-30s in both formats of the game. He was a grinder who scored six centuries in Test match cricket. Rudolph last played for South Africa in November 2012 in the longest format of the game.

Rudolph was quoted to be saying, “The time feels right to call an end to my playing career. I have been incredibly fortunate to have enjoyed playing the game I love for the last 20 years, but at the end of this summer it will be time to focus on a new venture away from cricket and spend more time with my young family.”

He further added, “The last four years at Glamorgan have been special and I’ve enjoyed playing for the club along with developing a spirit and culture with Robert Croft and Hugh Morris that I believe will help the club in years to come.”

He signed off by saying, “I still want to help Glamorgan achieve success on the field this season and finish my time with the club, and end my career, on a high.”