Jacqueline Fernandez announced as brand ambassador of Delhi Dynamos F.C

Delhi Dynamos FC announced Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as the club's brand ambassador for the upcoming Indian Super League season. Heading into the fourth edition of the tournament, Jacqueline will help the club in embracing and engaging with fans across the country. The decision to sign the 'Judwaa 2' star is driven by the idea to not only engage the city of Delhi better, but to also raise awareness of the club in the sub-continent. In a male driven sport, her presence at the club will not only help propel more female fan following of football in India, but also motivate them to take up the sport professionally. "I am really excited and looking forward to interacting with the fans in Delhi. Delhi Dynamos is a team that has been consistent in their performances over the years and hopefully this time we can win the ISL together. The club and I share the same view, i.e to help promote the sport and engage more female audience into watching and playing the game, and hopefully together we can bring a change," said the 'Dishoom' star. "With Jacqueline coming on board, Delhi Dynamos will become the first Indian Football Club to have a female brand ambassador that has a wide international audience. This goes in line with the club's vision to be not only a club of India, but a club with international ambitions," Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma shared.