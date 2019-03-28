Jackie Shroff opens up about his digital debut

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff is excited about his digital debut with the Indian adaptation of "Criminal Justice" and says the show will be "intense and enriching".

"'Criminal Justice' has been an amazing experience for me. It is a legal crime drama, bold and edgy but takes you on a journey that will keep you hooked till you finish the series," Jackie said in a statement.

"It is commendable how smoothly every scene was shot and now I am waiting to watch the magic on Hotstar that Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios have created. I'm thrilled that my digital debut has been so intense and enriching," he added.

Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia's "Criminal Justice" will also feature Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Mita Vashisht and Anupriya Goenka.

Aditya Birla Group's Applause Entertainment has worked on the official Indian version of the British television drama series "Criminal Justice". It has also been adapted for the US as "The Night Of" and stars John Turturro and Riz Ahmed.

The show captures Aditya Sharma's (essayed by Vikrant) journey after one incident completely turns around his life. It is produced by BBC Studios India. It will stream on OTT platform Hotstar.

Talking about his role, Vikrant said: "The intensity of the character, required great preparation and research. From the nuances of Indian prisons to the life of criminals locked inside, every little detail was important.

"There were days when it got me emotionally drained, but that's what all powerful stories do."

Dhulia asserted that he has tried to "stay true to the original".

"But have re-imagined it enough to truly make it our own. Great content has universal appeal and travels very well," the director added.

A Hotstar Specials series, "Criminal Justice" will be streaming from April 5. It will be available in seven languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

