Jackie Chan confirms 'Rush Hour 4', needs Chris Tucker on-board

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], Oct. 6 (ANI): Jackie Chan fans, rejoice! There may be a fourth 'Rush Hour' movie on its way.

In a recent interview, the 63-year-old actor has revealed a sequel to the hit movies is most likely to happen.

The filming could start as early as next year, but there's a catch. Chan wants his original 'Rush Hour' co-star Chris Tucker to be back for the fourth part.

He said, "For the last 20 years, I've tried different [characters]. A few years ago, 'Karate Kid'. There was supposed to be a Karate Kid 2 but the script isn't right. Several years later they want to do it and I say, 'You still want to do Karate Kid? No, Karate Men.' They're taller than me now! Rush Hour, you can do any time. Next year!"

Adding, "For the last seven years, we've been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed. The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft and next year, [we'll] probably start. If, Chris Tucker agrees."

The honorary Oscar-winner also shared that the delay in the fourth part has not been due to money but instead due to scheduling.

While talking at The Cruz Show, Chan noted, "It's not about money! It's about [having the] time to make. Otherwise, 'Rush Hour 4', we're all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, 'Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4.'"

Tucker, back in 2012 weighed in about the possibility of doing a fourth movie, revealing it was being looked into.

'Rush Hour' follows the story of Hong Kong Detective Inspector Lee and wisecracking Detective James Carter, who team up to solve crimes after being shunned by both the FBI and the LAPD. (ANI)