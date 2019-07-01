Jabariya Jodi Trailer: Parineeti, Sidharth in a Mad Wedding Comedy

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi is out and it looks like a fun comedy. The film is a humorous take on groom kidnappings in Bihar, commonly referred to as ‘pakadwa vivah’.

Sidharth plays the role of a gangster named Abhay Singh, who takes on contracts to kidnap grooms. Parineeti plays a feisty girl named Babli Yadav.

In the trailer we see Parineeti and Sidharth fall in love and then have a fallout because of the later’s political ambitions. So Parineeti’s character decides to kidnap Abhay, the man who kidnaps other grooms, and do a ‘jabariya shaadi’.

The trailer gives out most of the film’s story.

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey, among others.

The film is directed by Prashant Singh, who was assistant director to filmmaker Aanand L Rai in films like Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu, and is written by Sanjeev K Jha, who has written episodes for TV shows like Crime Patrol and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Jabariya Jodi will release on 2 August.

