J-K youth have immense potential for sports: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense potential for sports and the Union Territory is witnessing a new revolution in the sector, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Sunday.

Giving a massive impetus to the overall sports ecosystem across the Union Territory, Sinha inaugurated sports infrastructure worth Rs 49.78 crore and laid the foundation of projects costing Rs 10.5 crore across Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

He said in an event held at Polo ground here, the Lt governor inaugurated a multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall worth Rs 5 crore and laid the foundation stones for Artificial Rugby Turf costing Rs 5 crore and a Synthetic Hockey Turf worth Rs 5.5 crore.

Both the projects will be completed in the next financial year, the spokesperson said, adding that Sinha also e-inaugurated various Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) projects and Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) projects worth Rs 17.03 crore and Rs 27.75 crore, respectively.

Addressing the gathering on the sidelines of the function, the Lt governor said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense potential for sports with many players from the Union Territory representing the country in different sports.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new revolution in the sports sector. The Union Territory is equally equipped like other states of India and is ready to produce world-class sportspersons, he said.

Acknowledging this sports potential of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 200 crore under the Prime Minister's Development Package for upgradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field.

The package, which was aimed at boosting sports infrastructure, training facilities and providing professional coaches, has brought a revolution in the sports sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt governor said.

Sinha said with the combination of world-class facilities, coaches and continuous monitoring and mentoring, we can certainly create an environment for empowerment, leadership and self-esteem among our children.

Consistent mentoring and monitoring is needed so that neither sportspersons nor coaches face any shortage of resources, he said.

'I have a suggestion, we have prepared world-class sporting facilities, now we need expert coaches and performance-oriented staff so that our players can match the international standards,' Sinha said.

The Lt governor termed the recently-established sports infrastructure and facilities in Jammu and Kashmir as historic, saying in addition to infrastructure and resources, world-class training is indispensable for producing talent.

Laying stress on the execution of work in a time-bound manner, the Lt governor said apart from the projects inaugurated on Sunday, 81 other projects are already completed with a cost of Rs 108 crores.

'Another Rs 30 crore has been released by the government for the construction of a playground in every panchayat of the UT. It is aimed that around 15 lakh youth be trained in various indoor and outdoor games to overhaul the sports ecosystem of J-K,' he said.

Sinha said he has been informed that during the last two years, Sports Council has imparted training to more than 6.5 lakh sports persons in different sports disciplines across J-K, which is praiseworthy.

In addition to regular training, around 20 lakhs J-K players have been engaged in different sporting activities at panchayat level, block/tehsil level, district, division, state and national level, he added.

'Now, the results can be visible on the ground. 81 players from the Union Territory of J-K have also represented the country during last years for which I congratulate Sports Council, Sports Department and all the associated officers and sports staff,' he said.

The rapid promotion of sports in Jammu and Kashmir, especially at the rural sector has developed a sense of hope that the Union Territory will definitely feature among the top 10 medal winners in the next Khelo India Youth Games, he added Taking cognisance of certain media reports about non-availability of sports equipment for young roller ball players from Nowhatta, the Lt governor directed for providing necessary support to these sportspersons at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Dronacharya Awarde e, Wushu Coach, Kuldeep Handoo was also honoured by Sinha being the first in the Union Territory to receive the prestigious Dronacharya Award.

Various other sports personalities were also honoured by the Lt governor and sports equipment was also distributed among the aspiring sportspersons. PTI KJ KJ