Before J-K, visit WB and Kerala where innocents are being killed: Ravinder Raina tells Sitaram Yechury

After the Supreme Court allowed Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), state BJP president Ravinder Raina urged the Left leader to first visit West Bengal and Kerala to see situation in both the states where, Raina claimed that innocent people were dying. Speaking on the controversy around Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was quoted by Pakistan in their letter to United Nations over abrogation of Article 370 from J-K, Raina said Opposition leaders like Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were speaking the language of Pakistan and ISI.