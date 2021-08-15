J&K Village Unfurls Tallest National Flag in Kashmir Along LAC; Army Joins I-Day Celebrations

Macchal, a remote village in the border district of Kupwara in North Kashmir, witnessed unfurling of one of the tallest national flags in all of Kashmir along the Line of Control. The flag, 56 by 30 ft in dimension, stood 100 feet above the ground. Apart from this, the national flag was also hoisted in schools and government institutions of other villages.

Hundreds of locals were said to have participated in the events, which started with ceremonial salute by Army personnel who were stationed in Machhal, enthusiastically.

Along with soldiers, local NCC cadets also joined the celebration by carrying out a march. They paid homage to brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

People from all ages, including school-going children, from nearby villages were present for the occasion. The unfurling of the flag was followed by a cultural event organized by the local school children, where they presented patriotic songs and dances.

In Jammu, Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour amid tight security with J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s Advisor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar hoisting the Tricolour at M A Stadium here. Bhatnagar also inspected the parade and took salutes from the contingents of BSF, CRPF, JKAP, Forest Protection Force and the IRP.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and expressed the hope that the year of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ will infuse new energy in the country. India is commemorating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.

“Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ infuse new energy among the people of the country. Jai Hind!” Modi tweeted.

