J-K: Traffic on NH-44 allowed after trial run of Bailey Bridge at Kaila Morh

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for more than a week as the bridge at Kela Morh was blocked after one of its passways was damaged due to a landslide.

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was restored on Saturday with the completion of Bailey Bridge here at landslide hit Kaila Morh, Ramban, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said.

The vehicular traffic on the 270 Km NH-44 between Jammu and Srinagar was suspended on January 10 due to the sinking of a retention wall and about 15 metre road stretch near a bridge at Kaila Morh in Ramban.

According to the Chief Engineer, BRO, Brigadier IK Jaggi, the bridge was put to trail run at 2.45 pm on Saturday and traffic was allowed to pass in a regulated manner after giving some final touches and verification.

The 40 ton Bailey Bridge was constructed by the BRO team headed by Brigadier Jaggi.

He said that the bridge was raised within 60 hours, well ahead of 72-hour deadline set by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). "All of us stayed at the site to supervise the workday and night. The material for the bridge was brought from different parts of Kashmir and Kishtwar district in as many as 30 trucks," he added.

Meanwhile, the traffic authorities said that only stranded vehicles followed by Srinagar bound vehicles carrying essential commodities were allowed in the evening. (ANI)