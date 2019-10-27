J-K state flag removed from Ramban's District Administrative Complex

The flag of Jammu and Kashmir which used to fly along with the tricolour was removed from District Administrative Complex in Ramban. The flag lost its official status in August 2019 following the removal of the region's special status through the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India. The flag was adopted by state constituent assembly on June 7, 1952, The three stripes represented the state's three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.