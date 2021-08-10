J&K Security Forces Foil Big Hawala Racket Near LoC, Several Lakh Rupees Recovered

Days ahead of Independence Day, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir foiled a major Hawala racket near LoC in Poonch on Tuesday. The money was allegedly aimed to finance terrorism in the union territory.

A huge quantity of cash, amounting in several lakhs, was recovered, sources told News18. The money was sent from across border to finance terrorism in J&K, they said.

The development comes in the backdrop of National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) crackdown on terror financing network.

The NIA raided 56 locations in 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror funding linked to banned Islamic group Jamaat-e-Islami. The terror funding case, registered in March 2021, is related to separatist and secessionist activities of the JeI.

According to the NIA, they have unlawful associations even after the outfit was banned in February 28, 2019, few days after the Pulwama terror attack. Jamaat-e-Islami was booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a terror funding case on February 5 this year.

In a recent intelligence note, it was said that these funds are used for violent and secessionist activities. The funds raised by JeI are also being channelised to fund Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here