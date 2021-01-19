J&K: Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference Pulls Out of Gupkar Alliance

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) on Tuesday, 19 January, pulled out of the People's People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

JKPC chairperson Sajad Lone wrote to PAGD President and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah saying, "The majority view in our party is we should pull out of the alliance in an amicable manner rather than waiting for things to get messier. And I am confirming that we will no longer be part of the PAGD alliance."

Citing the cracks that emerged during the District Development Council (DDC) elections, Lone said in his letter, "We fought against each other in Kashmir province not against the perpetrators of 5 August. And those who perpetrated 5 August and their minions are vocally gleeful."

