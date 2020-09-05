J-K reports 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,251 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus to 42,241, informed the Union Territory administration on Saturday.

The UT also reported 15 deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 10 from Jammu division, and 5 from the Kashmir division. With the new COVID-19 fatalities, the toll has reached 770 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of the total reported cases in the past 24 hours, 739 were reported from Jammu and 512 from Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases and 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

