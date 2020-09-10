J-K police recover arms from Baramulla in joint search operation

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir police on Thursday said that it has recovered two M16 rifles and pistols from Baramulla district, during a joint search operation along with 8 Rashtriya Rifles.

"Based on a credible input, we launched a joint search operation with the 8 Rashtriya Rifles. Two M16 rifles and pistols have been recovered. According to our input, there is a possibility of recovering more arms and ammunition," said Abdul Qayoom, SSP Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, security forces had detected an improvised explosive device (IED) near Watergam village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Bomb disposal squad has reached the spot and is likely to detonate it shortly.

Last month, the bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army destroyed an IED like object on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway. (ANI)

