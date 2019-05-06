J-K Police organises cultural programme under Civic Action Programme

Jammu and Kashmir police organised dancing and singing competition in Poonch district. The event was organised under Civic Action Programme. Large number of people participated in the event. Many singers and poets displayed their talent. The highlight of the event was dance performance by children. Dictrict police organised dancing and singing competition under civic action programme in poonch, large number of poonch citizens participated in the programme, and many singers including poets display their talents. Civic Action Programme is one of the many programmes envisaged by the Government of India to act as a bridge between the Security forces and the local people.