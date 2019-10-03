J-K will be one of the most developed states within 10 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Jammu and Kashmir will become one of the most developed states in India within10 years. While speaking at the flag-off ceremony of Vande Bharat express train from Delhi to Katra, Shah said, "Before abrogation of Article 370, there were many obstacles in J-K's path to development. In next 10 years, J-K will be one of the most developed states. The journey of development has begun, with Vande Bharat Express set to boost tourism in state." He further added, "I am proud that this 'Made in India' train is being flagged-off from here today. The Railways is working towards achieving its targets keeping in mind principles of speed, scale and service."