J-K: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in connection with cross-LoC trade case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted fresh searches at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the ongoing investigation in the cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade case.

According to an official release, the premises of the following were searched--Mohd. Iqbal Lone resident of Parimpora, Khursheed Ahmad Lone resident od Parimpora, Zahoor Ahmad Bhar resident of Wazirbagh, Fazal-ul-Haq Misgar resident of Chattabal, Safakadal, Arif Hassan Misgar resident of Chattabal, Safakadal, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh resident of Buchpora, Javed Ahmad Sheikh resident of Buchpora, Tajammal Masoodi resident of District Awantipora and

Musadiq Afzal Masoodi resident of District Awantipora.

Several digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

