J-K: NIA conducts raids at 15 locations in connection with LeM, Bathindi IED recovery case

Jammu and Kashmir [India], July 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Lashker-e-Mustafa (LeM) and the Bathindi IED recovery case.

The agency has arrested one accused person in the LeM case, identified as Irfan Ahmed Dar.

The NIA informed that during the searches, many digital devices including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops, and several booklets containing incriminating materials have also been recovered from the premises of the arrested accused and the suspects in the case.

In a separate series of raids, the NIA today conducted raids at 14 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the arrest of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) chief Hidayatullah Malik and recovery of a 7 kg IED in Jammu.

Multiple teams of NIA carried out simultaneous raids at various locations including Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Anantnag, Jammu and Banihal this morning in connection with two terror cases. (ANI)