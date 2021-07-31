J-K makes stride in development after abrogation of article 370: Saudi Gazette

Representative image

Jammu and Kashmir [India] July 31 (ANI): Saudi Gazette reported that It's been two years since article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory has been marching on the path of development as a result of the newly laid government schemes.

These schemes include included various developmental initiatives executed under the Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP) focusing on individual beneficiaries and reviving long pending projects lying dormant for several decades by removing the obstacles, through ensuring effective and transparent administration, Saudi Gazette reported.

The Indian government is introducing new technologies in the region to provide a number of benefits to the people of the UT, the government is also providing 'subsidies on rents' to the outside investors.

Among some other initiatives, the UT administration also released a real estate policy equipped with a transparent bidding process to disburse government-created "land banks" to private developers. The all-around developmental approach adopted by the J&K government has a special focus on developing a network of roads and highways only, Saudi Gazette reported.

The centre is also coordinating with the state governments to initiate projects that were long pending in the valley, two large-sized IT parks (spread over half a million square feet) are also being built in the region.

In February 2020, the Indian government also approved Rs 60 billion for a multi-purpose irrigation cum power project in J&K's Kathua district, while after 2014, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has been in charge of power projects to overcome the acute shortage of electricity in J&K.

During the past two years, the J&K government has achieved 100 per cent household electrification with 24x7 power for all. Household water connections have reached 43 per cent of rural households which is double the national average of 21 per cent, and a road map has been prepared to ensure 100 per cent coverage of piped water supply to all 10816 million rural households by December 2021, Saudi Gazette informed.

Since, 2019 the government has been making efforts to cover crucial sectors like education, healthcare, employment generation, tourism, and industrial growth. The administration is also establishing institutions to provide quality education to Kashmiri children, the government has launched at least 50 new educational institutions offering 25,000 seats to students.

Earlier, article 370 and 35A deprived people of the benefits from the Indian government and several progressive schemes, for example, the reservation laws important for uplifting the weaker section of the society were not applicable in J&K.

While remaining in power for nearly 70 years, Kashmir-based politicians misled the common people with slogans like self-rule, autonomy, etc, but forgot to address people-centric issues despite the magnanimous central government's monetary grants meant for the development of J&K, Saudi Gazette reported. (ANI)