J-K LG launches NGDRS for online registration in sale or purchase of land

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), marking a major shift from the existing manual registration system to online registration for transactions in sale or purchase of land.

"The NGDRS represents a major shift from the existing manual registration system to online registration of all transactions in sale-purchase/transfer of land and the stamp papers have been replaced by e-stamps which have been incorporated in coordination with Stockholding Corporation of India," an official statement said.

Sinha said, "Today's launch marks another step of the government towards the establishment of an accountable and transparent governing system where the welfare of common citizen is at the core."

He said the overall intent is to ensure hassle-free service delivery and transparency in the registration process by online uploading of the document, appointment with the registration office, e-stamp and a one-time visit to the registration office.

"The entire process has been reduced to 15 minutes, which earlier would take several days in view of multiple steps involved. Now, all five steps are under the digital process," the LG remarked.

Apart from Srinagar district, four other districts -- Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur have also been included under NGDRS coverage.

"The Lieutenant Governor directed the officers to launch the system in the rest of the Union Territory before October 31, 2020. He remarked that the launching of NGDRS is a big step towards national integration and a leap towards 'One Nation, One Software'," the statement said. (ANI)

