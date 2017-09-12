J and K is inseparable part of India: First Secy at Permanent Mission of India to UN
First Secretary at Permanent Mission of India to United Nations Sumit Seth stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an inseparable part of India and will always remain so. Seth added that the present situation of J and K is a direct result of cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Stating further added that India rejects attempts by Pakistan to denigrate the democratic choice that has been regularly exercised by the people of J and K.